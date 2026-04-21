Adivasis to experience city life for first time under Hyderabad tour initiative

The adivasi group will arrive at Taramati Baradari at 12:30 pm, where an interaction programme will be held, followed by a luncheon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:05 pm IST
Adivasis experiencing city life in Hyderabad during the tour initiative, with the Charminar illuminated a.

Hyderabad: A group of tribals, who have never experienced city life, will travel to Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 22, as part of the ‘Adivasi Tourism Exposure Programme.’

Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will flag off the programme at 6 am at Utnoor, which comes under the ‘Reverse Tourism’ initiative.

The adivasi group will arrive at Taramati Baradari at 12:30 pm, where an interaction programme will be held, followed by a luncheon.

Subhan Bakery

Officials said the initiative aims to provide tribal participants an opportunity to experience the cultural and heritage landscape of the state capital.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button