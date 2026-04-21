Adivasis to experience city life for first time under Hyderabad tour initiative

Hyderabad: A group of tribals, who have never experienced city life, will travel to Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 22, as part of the ‘Adivasi Tourism Exposure Programme.’

Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will flag off the programme at 6 am at Utnoor, which comes under the ‘Reverse Tourism’ initiative.

The adivasi group will arrive at Taramati Baradari at 12:30 pm, where an interaction programme will be held, followed by a luncheon.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide tribal participants an opportunity to experience the cultural and heritage landscape of the state capital.