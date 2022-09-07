Admissions open for MANUU distance programmes

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is offering admissions in various distance mode courses to reach the unreached and make them empowered in education. UGC has given approval to start admission in three more post graduate courses. They are MA History, MA Hindi and MA Arabic.

Further, as per guidelines of UGC students can now simultaneously enrol themselves in any two courses programmes.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, admissions are now available in M.A. (Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, English, History & Islamic Studies), B.A., B.Com., Diploma in (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate course in (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English) for 2022-23 session July, 2022.

The last date for submission of online application form is October 20 and Last date for payment of admission fee is October 31.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (ADMISSION Portal: manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in). The programme fee has to be paid as mentioned in the Prospectus July 2022.

For further details applicants can contact Student Support Unit (SSU) Helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (Extn. 2207 & 2208) and toll-free No. 18004252958 or visit university website.

The candidate can also contact any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Srinagar, Amravati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Nuh, Varanasi and Lucknow. (NSS)