Adnaan Shaikh’s unique Nikah gifts: Quran, Tasbih and more

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh married his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha Shaikh, in a grand wedding ceremony. The Nikah took place on September 25, 2024, with the presence of close family members, friends, and several notable celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The ceremony saw attendance from stars like Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Jannat Zubair, Shivani Kumari, and Faisal Shaikh, among others.

Adnaan, known for his massive following on social media, shared a heartwarming wedding video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the magical day. In the video, moments of joy and love were beautifully captured, showing the couple’s journey through their wedding celebrations. Adnaan captioned the post with a verse from the Quran: “And we created you in pairs (Quran 78:8). Praise be to God.”

In a thoughtful gesture, the couple gifted their wedding guests Islamic-themed presents. Adnaan shared a video showcasing the elegant hampers, which included Tasbih and other meaningful Islamic gifts.

The couple had been in a private relationship for nearly two years, successfully keeping their love life away from the public eye until their big day. The wedding festivities began on September 20 and continued with various pre-wedding events leading up to the Nikah on September 25. A walima (reception) was held on September 25, completing the grand celebration.

Social media has been flooded with posts, photos, and videos from their wedding, with fans and celebrities alike congratulating the newlyweds.