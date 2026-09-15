Mumbai: The Ambani family’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia once again turned into a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood celebrities arriving at their Mumbai residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The Ambanis welcomed their idol, Antilia Cha Raja, on September 13, with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra among the many celebrities in attendance.

However, one family that particularly caught attention was singer Adnan Sami’s family, who made a stylish appearance at the celebrations while beautifully bringing a touch of Afghan culture to the festive occasion.

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Adnan Sami arrived with his wife Roya Faryabi and their daughter Medina Sami Khan, with the family dressed in traditional Afghani-inspired outfits.

Roya looked regal in a deep blue velvet-style outfit featuring intricate silver embroidery, heavily embellished cuffs and traditional Afghan detailing. Her look was complemented by statement accessories and a matching ethnic aesthetic.

Their daughter Medina looked adorable in a rich golden-brown embroidered outfit, paired with a matching dupatta and traditional jewellery. Adnan, meanwhile, opted for a classic dark blue Afghani kurta-pajama, featuring intricate grey geometric embroidery across the kurta.

Together, the family looked elegant in their coordinated traditional outfits, adding a distinct Afghan touch to the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Who is Adnan Sami’s wife Roya?

Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi, also known as Roya Sami Khan, got married on January 29, 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter Medina in 2017.

Roya is a Munich-based Afghan woman and, according to reports, is a technical engineer who has contributed to the telecom industry. She largely stays away from the spotlight, with Adnan occasionally sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

For the unversed, Adnan was previously married to Sabah Galadari from 2001 to 2004 and, before that, to actor Zeba Bakhtiar from 1993 to 1997.

While Roya maintains a relatively private life, her appearance with Adnan and their daughter at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Puja offered fans a glimpse of the family together — and their beautiful celebration of Afghan culture through fashion.