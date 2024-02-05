Adobe brings Firefly, Lightroom tools to Apple Vision Pro headset

New Delhi: Adobe’s Firefly AI, the text-to-image tool behind features like Photoshop’s generative fill, will be available on the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset as a native app, alongside the company’s popular Lightroom photo-editing software, the company said on Monday.

The new Firefly experience had been “purpose-built” for the headset’s visionOS system, allowing users to move and place images generated by the app onto real-world spaces like walls and desks.

The interface of the Firefly visionOS app should be familiar to anyone who’s already used the web-based version of the tool, according to the software major.

Users just need to enter a text description within the prompt box at the bottom and hit “generate.”

This will then generate four different images that can be dragged out of the main app window and placed around the home like virtual posters or prints.

“The Firefly AI model behind the new visionOS app is designed to be commercially safe and applies a content credential ‘nutrition label’ to images that embeds metadata to transparently mark them as AI-generated,” said the company.

Adobe also teased an upcoming ability to generate “wrap-around panoramas, 360-degree environments and more” for the visionOS Firefly experience, without providing specifics.

“The visionOS Lightroom experience is similar to that of the iPad version, with a cleaner, simplified interface that should be easier to navigate with hand gestures than the more feature-laden desktop software,” Adobe informed.

Apple last week announced more than 600 apps and games designed for Vision Pro headset that is now available in the US.