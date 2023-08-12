Adopt critical attitude, question atrocities: Kanhaiya tells youth

Jaipur: Congress leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday called upon the youth to adopt a critical attitude and question the developments happening around them without fear.

He said it is the responsibility of the youth to preserve the freedom of the country.

Stating that it takes decades to build a country and huge sacrifices have to be made, the youth leader said, “The country is not a cake that can be ordered online.”

Calling upon the youth to understand the value of freedom and preserve it, he said, “It is our right to be young. It is our right to feel young. In a free country, as a free citizen, we have the right to live life freely, but it is also our responsibility to protect this freedom.”

Kumar was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the state-level ‘Yuva Mahapanchayat’ here.

“If someone around us is being tortured because of his clothes, because of his love or because of his food, if we remain silent, then I believe you are not young, no matter what your age may be,” he asserted.

“Feeling the atrocities happening around you or seeing things from a critical point of view does not mean seeing the negative. It means looking at something with a broader perspective,” the Congress leader added.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also in attendance.