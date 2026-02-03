Adopt innovative tech, Telangana Agriculture Minister tells farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday, February 3, urged farmers to adopt innovative farming technologies.

Interacting with farmers from across the state during the “Rythu Nestham” (farmer’s friend) programme in Hyderabad, the minister inquired about the functioning of the urea app, which was launched to ensure transparent and timely delivery of the fertiliser to farmers.

Following the meeting, Rao asked officials of the Agriculture Department to conduct awareness drives on specific topics. He asked officials to maintain attendance to ensure farmer participation in the programme, a press release by the minister’s office said.

At the interaction, Shiva, a farmer from Rangareddy, shared his ideas on integrated farming and natural farming with the participants.

State Marketing Manager of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Kripa Shankar, gave a demonstration on the use of nano urea, its benefits and the correct method of application.