Adopt innovative tech, Telangana Agriculture Minister tells farmers

Following the meeting, the Minister asked officials of agriculture department to conduct awareness drives on specific topics during Rythu Nestham

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 4:16 pm IST
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday, February 3, urged farmers to adopt innovative farming technologies.

Interacting with farmers from across the state during the “Rythu Nestham” (farmer’s friend) programme in Hyderabad, the minister inquired about the functioning of the urea app, which was launched to ensure transparent and timely delivery of the fertiliser to farmers.

Following the meeting, Rao asked officials of the Agriculture Department to conduct awareness drives on specific topics. He asked officials to maintain attendance to ensure farmer participation in the programme, a press release by the minister’s office said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

At the interaction, Shiva, a farmer from Rangareddy, shared his ideas on integrated farming and natural farming with the participants.

State Marketing Manager of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Kripa Shankar, gave a demonstration on the use of nano urea, its benefits and the correct method of application.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 4:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button