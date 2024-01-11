LK Advani to attend Ram temple consecration ceremony: VHP

New Delhi: BJP stalwart L K Advani, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, will attend the consecration ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22, VHP president Alok Kumar said on Thursday.

However, it remains unclear whether party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi will attend the ceremony or not.

“Advani ji has said that he will come. If required, we will make special arrangements for him,” Kumar told PTI.

Also Read RSS chief Bhagwat formally invited to January 22 Ram temple consecration

About Joshi, Kumar said, “he has also said that he will try to come to attend the event”.

Advani, 96, is the founding member of the BJP and along with Joshi was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation in the early 1990s.

Joshi is also a founding member of the BJP.