RSS chief Bhagwat formally invited to January 22 Ram temple consecration

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of "pran pratishtha (consecration)".

Petition in Bihar court accuses RSS chief of denigrating Brahmins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (File Photo)

New Delhi: Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra and VHP working president Alok Kumar on Wednesday called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here and formally invited him to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony.

