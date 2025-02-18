Advocate dies of heart attack amid hearing at Telangana High Court

The incident occurred at 1:12 pm while he was arguing a matter in court number 21 of the Telangana High Court.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th February 2025 8:25 pm IST
Advocate collapses while arguing in Telangana HC, dies
Advocate Pusnooru Venugopal Rao

Hyderabad: An advocate collapsed while arguing a matter in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 18, and died while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as senior advocate Pusnooru Venugopal Rao. The incident occurred at 1:12 pm while he was arguing a matter in court number 21 of the Telangana High Court.

As a mark of condolence for the lawyer’s death, the judge suspended the hearing of petitions in the 21st court. In other courts, urgent petitions and passover petitions were heard and regular petitions were adjourned.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th February 2025 8:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button