Advocate dies of heart attack amid hearing at Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: An advocate collapsed while arguing a matter in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 18, and died while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as senior advocate Pusnooru Venugopal Rao. The incident occurred at 1:12 pm while he was arguing a matter in court number 21 of the Telangana High Court.

As a mark of condolence for the lawyer’s death, the judge suspended the hearing of petitions in the 21st court. In other courts, urgent petitions and passover petitions were heard and regular petitions were adjourned.