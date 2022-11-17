Advocate Saurabh Kirpal alleges bias in promotion based on sexual orientation

Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal on Thursday alleges that his sexual orientation might be the reason behind his not getting promoted since 2017.

The Centre recently renewed focus on judges’ appointments which even the Apex Court has disapproved.

Speaking to NDTV, Kirpal said, “The reason is my sexuality. I don’t think the government necessarily wants to appoint an openly gay person to the bench.”

Kirpal fought for the decriminalization of Section 377 in 2018 where the Supreme Court gave the landmark judgement of legalising homosexuality.

Last year the Supreme Court collegium recommended Kripal’s name as the judge of the Delhi High Court. This would make him the country’s first openly gay judge. However, the file has been pending with the Central Government and there has been no movement since.

A few years ago Kirpal’s promotion was stalled by the Intelligence Bureau, the reason being his partner was a Swiss national.