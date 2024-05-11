‘Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal’: Karan Johar drops pics with Ranbir, Anushka, Aishwarya

Mumbai: Karan Johar on Friday shared interesting anecdotes from ‘Ae Dil hai Mushkil’, which “will always be personal” to him.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared photos from the shooting days featuring him, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma.

The note read, “Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me. It was all my life learnings about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final. The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on set experiences.”

He also expressed how crafting the film and working with actors was memorable for him.

Karan stated, “I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it…. He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child like portrayal of a broken hearted lover went beyond the written word… Anushka and him were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly! Anushka is pure hearted and that always come through on screen..”

Karan also thanked the film’s composer, Pritam, and lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and wrote, “I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity , poise and beauty ! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit ..I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart … the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh … Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna ….”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ marked the comeback film of director Karan Johar in 2016 after four years.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were seen in guest appearance roles in the film.

The film was declared a hit at the box office and even after six years of its release, the songs of the film remain unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.