Afer Zepto, Zomato warehouse flagged for food safety violations

Hyderabad: Expired food products, unhygienic storage conditions, and flies near a vegetable segregation area were among the many violations found during a food safety inspection at a Zomato warehouse in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 25.

Expired food products, unhygienic storage conditions, and flies near a vegetable segregation area were among the many violations found during a food safety inspection at a Zomato warehouse in Hyderabad on Thursday.



Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted the raid at Zomato… pic.twitter.com/eAqlNTolOo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 25, 2026

As many as 78 expired Kitchen King Masala packets and pizza sauce were found discarded. The freezer where products are stored was dirty. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, which should be stored separately, were found kept together. The floor was covered with scattered food.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted the raid at Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited’s warehouse in IDA Kukatpally region.

Two days ago, in a similar raid in Hyderabad’s Devbhoomi Nagar, a Zepto warehouse was found grossly violating safety procedures. Officials were greeted with rusted racks, poor housekeeping and a cockroach infestation.

They also flagged improper cleaning due to inadequate spacing between walls and racks, greasy floors and carton boxes obstructing the washing area. A leaking apple juice pack was found on sale shelves, and a chicken packet without a legible use-by date was discarded on the spot.