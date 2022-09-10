Afghan fans desecrating Pakistan flag in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Pakistan Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior has taken notice of Afghan fans desecrating the Pakistani flag after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting Asia Cup fixture.

During the meeting, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, the involvement of Afghan refugees sitting outside the National Press Club in Islamabad in illegal activities came under discussion, Samaa TV reported.

The committee also took notice of a complaint filed by a citizen regarding the alleged desecration of the Pakistani flag by Afghan refugees.

The complainant said that Afghan refugees often harass Pakistani protesters.

There will be zero tolerance against anyone that dishonours the flag of Pakistan, the committee said in a press statement.

The police informed the committee that there are 400 Afghan refugees camped outside the press club.

The authorities said that calculated measures need to be taken against Afghan Refugees as there is a possibility of international backlash.

The Committee was informed that refugees will soon be relocated to another area in Islamabad. The interior ministry is in constant touch with the UNHCR regarding this matter.

The committee has ordered authorities to file a compliance report within 15 days.