Afghan national held for supplying narcotics in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Afghan national was arrested in a joint raid by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly supplying narcotics in the Delhi-NCR region, police said.

According to police, the accused Waheedullah had his network across the country and was supplying contraband to clients in Delhi-NCR.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav on Sunday said information was received from Gujarat ATS about supply of a huge quantity of heroin in Delhi by an Afghan national.

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Gujarat ATS was constituted to zero in on the Afghan module manufacturing, supplying and pushing narcotics including heroin in Delhi-NCR, he said.

Also Read Eminent educator Amina Kishore delivers Teacher’s Day lecture at MANUU

The team developed leads and conducted raids at various places. Waheedullah was nabbed and heroin recovered from his possession, Yadav said.

During interrogation, Waheedullah disclosed that he came to India in 2016 on a medical visa for six months and subsequently got involved in supplying drugs with his father and another Afghan national named Mustafa Stanikzai. He further disclosed that his father was importing dry fruits and after suffering losses in the business got involved in making and supplying contraband in the Delhi-NCR region, the senior officer said.

“The accused had a processing unit being run secretly in UP. His father Rahimullah and Mustafa Stanikzai processed and supplied narcotic substances there,” he said.

Rahimullah and Stanikzai are business partners and Waheedullah was used as a carrier to supply narcotics to clients in Delhi-NCR, the DCP said.

Further raids are being conducted to nab Rahimullah and Stanikzai who are absconding, police said.