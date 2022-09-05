Eminent educator Amina Kishore delivers Teacher’s Day lecture at MANUU

Hyderabad: A teacher is nothing but magic that makes ‘your wild dreams come true’, ‘dissipates doubts’ and shows ‘passion and compassion’. The notion that a teacher is a powerful being gives a sense of empowerment. But the real empowerment is lifelong learning, moving with time, and receiving approval of learners.

These views were expressed on Monday by Prof Amina Kishore, former Dean, School of Language, Literature & Indology, MANUU, while speaking on “Challenges of being a Teacher in 21st Century.” The event was organized by the School of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in connection with Teacher’s Day celebration.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor presided over the function. He also released a book of Dr. Taiyaba Nazli, Assistant Professor, Department of Education & Training.

Amina Kishore said that challenge is healthy when it is viewed positively. A teacher cannot be without a challenge. Not a day can pass in the life of teachers when there are no challenges. She pointed out a few challenges such as resistance to change, unwillingness to learn and maintaining balance. Hasan said that there is no challenge bigger than classroom. Each class has its own charm. Teachers have to correct themselves. He considered that teacher is the most respected person in any establishment and their identity is important. The teacher must take a decision where to move or where not to move.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training (SET) welcomed the guests.

The lecture was webcast live on IMC-MANUU YouTube channel.