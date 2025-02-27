Afghanistan cricket fans flood streets in joy – watch viral clips!

Mumbai: Afghanistan defeated England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, knocking them out of the tournament. The exciting match took place in Lahore on February 26, with Afghanistan winning by just eight runs. This victory keeps Afghanistan’s hopes alive for the semifinals.

The emotion. 🤩 The thrill. 🔥 The unbelievable repeat of ODI CWC 2023! 🏏



Afghanistan win their first ever #ChampionsTrophy match, and keep their hopes alive to qualify for the #CT2025 semi-finals!



With this loss, ENG are eliminated from Group B!



Next up for AFG 👉 #AFGvAUS

Ibrahim Zadran was the star, scoring a record-breaking 177 runs, the highest in Champions Trophy history. Azmatullah Omarzai also played a key role, scoring 41 runs and taking five wickets. England’s Joe Root fought hard with 120 runs, but his team failed to chase 325 runs and was eliminated.

Fans Celebrate in the Streets

Afghanistan’s victory led to huge celebrations across the country. Videos went viral showing fans dancing, bursting crackers, and riding bikes in joy. People gathered in large numbers to celebrate their team’s success.

Incredible scenes in Khost province as a large number of cricket fans and spectators gathered to witness the thrilling #AFGvENG encounter together. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #ChampionsTrophy | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/5xe3kVq0lY — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 26, 2025

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their victory against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, while a bonfire lights up the night in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.#champ #kabul pic.twitter.com/OCUOZcmZHP — Mamoon Durrani 🇦🇫 مامون دُرانی (@MamoonDurrani) February 26, 2025

The Taliban also celebrated in their own way, firing bullets into the air. Despite challenges in the country, cricket continues to bring people together and spread happiness.

Celebration started at Afghanistan as our afghan brothers beat England 🇮🇳🇦🇫



No india afghan brotherhood fan scroll without liking this post 🎊🎉#ENGvsAFG pic.twitter.com/CfZYDTGNJz — आदित्य🇮🇳 (@Aditya4BMR) February 26, 2025

Afghanistan’s Growing Strength

This win shows that Afghanistan is no longer a weak team. Their strong performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup and now in the Champions Trophy prove they can compete with the best teams.

Cricket experts praised Afghanistan’s win. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said they deserved it, and Ravi Shastri advised England to take subcontinent conditions seriously. The Afghanistan Cricket Board also praised Omarzai’s all-round performance.

Afghanistan will now play against Australia in a crucial match. If they win, they can reach the semifinals. Fans are excited to see their team perform again.