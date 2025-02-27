Afghanistan cricket fans flood streets in joy – watch viral clips!

Mumbai: Afghanistan defeated England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, knocking them out of the tournament. The exciting match took place in Lahore on February 26, with Afghanistan winning by just eight runs. This victory keeps Afghanistan’s hopes alive for the semifinals.
Ibrahim Zadran was the star, scoring a record-breaking 177 runs, the highest in Champions Trophy history. Azmatullah Omarzai also played a key role, scoring 41 runs and taking five wickets. England’s Joe Root fought hard with 120 runs, but his team failed to chase 325 runs and was eliminated.
Fans Celebrate in the Streets
Afghanistan’s victory led to huge celebrations across the country. Videos went viral showing fans dancing, bursting crackers, and riding bikes in joy. People gathered in large numbers to celebrate their team’s success.
The Taliban also celebrated in their own way, firing bullets into the air. Despite challenges in the country, cricket continues to bring people together and spread happiness.
Afghanistan’s Growing Strength
This win shows that Afghanistan is no longer a weak team. Their strong performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup and now in the Champions Trophy prove they can compete with the best teams.
Cricket experts praised Afghanistan’s win. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said they deserved it, and Ravi Shastri advised England to take subcontinent conditions seriously. The Afghanistan Cricket Board also praised Omarzai’s all-round performance.
Afghanistan will now play against Australia in a crucial match. If they win, they can reach the semifinals. Fans are excited to see their team perform again.