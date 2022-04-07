Afghanistan receives fresh batch of humanitarian cash aid

Published: 7th April 2022
Kabul: Afghanistan received a fresh batch of $32 million in humanitarian cash aid on Thursday, the country’s central bank Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA) has confirmed.

“As part of series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, $32 million in cash arrived in Kabul today (Thursday, April 7) and transferred to Afghanistan International Bank,” the Afghan central bank said in a statement.

While thanking the international community for the aid, the DAB vowed that the cash would be spent transparently, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, the war-torn Asian country received a batch of $32 million in humanitarian cash assistance on Wednesday.

More than 22 million out of Afghanistan’s some 35 million population are facing acute food shortages, and the nation would face humanitarian catastrophe if not assisted, according to the UN.

