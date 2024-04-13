Afghanistan receives over 8,000 foreign tourists in two years

Published: 13th April 2024
The National Flag of Afghanistan

Kabul: More than 8,000 foreign tourists visited Afghanistan over the past two years, local media TOLOnews reported Saturday, citing a government official.

Under the rule of the Afghan caretaker government since August 2021, a total of some 8,200 foreign tourists have visited the country, said Khubaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has been working on new plans in efforts to attract more foreign tourists, according to the report.

Some countries like the United States and Australia have advised their citizens not to travel to the war-torn country, citing reasons including security concerns.

