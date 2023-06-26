AFSPA will be removed from J&K after permanent peace returns: Rajnath

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be removed in J&K after permanent peace returns here.

He was addressing a security conclave here in which he said, “While we have controlled the problem of insurgency in Northeast, we have also been successful in controlling left wing extremism.

“Today AFSPA has been removed from large parts of Northeast. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will come in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here too,” he said.

The Defence Minister spoke on former US President Barack Obama’s remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims “Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members… He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked,” said Rajnath Singh.