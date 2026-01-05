After 12 years, Saurabh Dwivedi resigns from Lallantop

Kuldeep Mishra will assume full charge of Team Lallantop’s editorial operations.

Saurabh Dwivedi

Senior journalist and Editor of Lallantop and India Today Hindi, Saurabh Dwivedi, called it quits on Monday, January 5, marking bringing an end of his 12-year association with the group.

He announced the news on his official X handle, quoting a couplet from Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi’s ghazals, Ishq Jab Zamzama-Paira Hoga.

“The world will thrive just like this Even if we’re gone, someone like us will be there Thank you..@TheLallantop For the respect, recognition, and knowledge. Preparing for a new journey after a brief pause (From the pen of poet Nasir Kazmi),” read his post.

Saurabh Dwivedi joined aajtak.in as Features Editor and later took over the reins of Lallantop, where he carved a deep connect with India’s youth through storytelling, candid interviews with celebrities and politicians and heart-to-heart conversations.

India Today Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie also shared a note for him. “I am immensely proud of Saurabh and the body of work he has created. Over time, we have discussed his desire to apply his creative energies to other media that are currently outside the India Today Group portfolio,” Purie wrote.

Kuldeep Mishra will assume full charge of Team Lallantop’s editorial operations, while Rajat Sain will lead the Production Team.

