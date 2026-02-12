After 13 years, Centre revives Rs 3.6 lakh crore 114-Rafale plan

Approval for the procurement of the Rafale jets came just four days before French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 12th February 2026 6:04 pm IST
Rafale fighter jet flying over clouds, showcasing India's military strength and defence capabilities.
A Rafale fighter jet in flight above clouds, symbolising India's renewed defence strategy after 13 years.

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday, February 12, cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework from France, nearly 13 years after a similar acquisition was almost firmed up.

In total, capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to enhance the combat readiness of the defence forces.

However, a formal contract to seal the deal is unlikely before the end of the year as the defence ministry will now have to carry out negotiations with Dassault Aviation to finalise the cost and finer details of the weapons package.

In April 2019, the Indian Air Force issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

It was billed as one of the world’s biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.

The other contenders for the mega project included Lockheed Martin’s F-21, Boeing’s F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The move to procure the jets has come at a time when the number of the Indian Air Force’s fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Nearly 13 years back, the defence ministry had completed ground work for the procurement of a fleet of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA).

However, the project didn’t go through.

In 2015, the Modi government announced a government-to-government deal for 36 Rafale fighters in the face of rapidly declining squadron strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Indian Air Force currently operates these Rafale jets.

