After $55 mn fine, Apple faces bigger penalty over Dutch dating apps

London: The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has so far fined Apple $55 million for failing to satisfy its order and if the tech giant further fails to comply with its order, the consumer watchdog may impose another periodic penalty payments with possibly higher penalties this time around.

The Dutch regulator has been levying its fines in $5.5 million increments on Apple, for failing to address its demands to allow dating apps to use alternate formats of payments.

Until last weekend, Apple still had not met ACM’s requirements.

“That is why it has to pay a 10th penalty payment, which means that Apple must pay the maximum penalty of 50 million euros ($55 million),” the Dutch regulator said in a statement late on Monday.

Apple, however, adjusted its proposal concerning compliance on Sunday with the requirements set by the Netherlands ACM under Dutch and European competition rules.

Also Read NASA documents hint at discussion to rename Webb telescope: Report

ACM said it welcomes Apple’s current step.

“The adjusted proposal should result in definitive conditions for dating-app providers that wish to use the App Store,” it said.

If ACM comes to the conclusion that Apple does not meet the requirements, it may impose another order subject to periodic penalty payments (with possibly higher penalties this time around) in order to stimulate Apple to comply with the order.

On iPhones, dating apps can only be offered through the App Store, which makes dating-app providers highly dependent on Apple.

Dating-app providers thus have little choice but to accept Apple’s conditions.

“As Apple thus has a dominant position, strict rules apply to this situation. Under Dutch and European competition rules, that dominant position cannot be abused, for example, by setting unfair conditions,” said ACM.