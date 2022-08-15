After 6-yr hiatus, Kuwait appoints its first ambassador to Iran

Kuwait: Kuwait announced, on Sunday, the appointment of its ambassador to Iran, more than six years after its decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with Tehran.

The new Kuwaiti ambassador to Tehran, Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh, has officially presented a copy of his credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

On Sunday, August 14, the Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that Al-Munaikh presented his credentials to begin performing his diplomatic duties as his country’s ambassador to Iran.

In 2016, Kuwait summoned its chief envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, which severed the relationship with Tehran against the background of its diplomatic headquarters being attacked by Iranian protesters, against the backdrop of Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

Kuwait's new ambassador to Tehran Badr Abdullah al-Munikh met Iran's Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian in Tehran on Saturday to present a copy of his credentials.

In recent months, in parallel with the continuation of the Saudi-Iranian dialogue in Baghdad; It was reported that the UAE and Kuwait decided to appoint ambassadors to Tehran.

As per the media reports, so far, Baghdad has hosted five rounds of the Saudi-Iranian dialogue since April 2021. Baghdad has recently intensified its efforts to hold the sixth round of dialogue, which was expected to be for the first time at the political and diplomatic level, but it seems that the recent developments in Iraq prevented that.

During his diplomatic career, Al-Munaikh rose to positions as first secretary at the Kuwaiti embassy in London, and in 2010 he was transferred to the embassy in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, while Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah was in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2019, Al-Munaikh and 16 advisors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were promoted to the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary.

Al-Munaikh also held an important position in Kuwait, as the Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, and his representation coincided with the State of Kuwait’s non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period (2018-2019).