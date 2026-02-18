After 90 days in jail, iBomma Ravi released on conditional bail

He has been refrained from engaging in social media platforms under any circumstances.

Hyderabad: After spending nearly 90 days in jail, Immadi Ravi, the main accused behind the iBomma piracy racket, was released from the Chanchalguda Jail on Wednesday evening, February 18.

The previous day, he was granted conditional bail by the Telangana High Court, which directed him to submit his passport to the police. He cannot leave the country without the court’s permission.

Ravi is also required to appear before the CCS (Central Crime Station) police every day at 11 am and refrain from engaging in social media platforms under any circumstances.

Ravi was arrested by the CCS police on November 14 last year after he landed in Hyderabad from France. He is accused of causing losses worth thousands of crores to the Telugu film industry by running a network of 65 mirror websites. He was also found diverting lakhs of users from these piracy portals to illegal online betting platforms such as 1win and 1xbet.

Investigation revealed that he had data of 50 lakh subscribers and about 21,000 movies on his hard disks. His operations earned him approximately Rs 20 crore, which he used to purchase plots and flats and maintained a balance of Rs 3.5 crore in his bank account, which has now been frozen by the police.

Ravi created the iBomma piracy website in 2019, using his background in web hosting and development. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the platform exploded in popularity by offering newly released films in HD for free, drawing nearly 5 million users per month.

