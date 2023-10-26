After a hiatus, Kerala Governor again ups the ante against govt

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief hiatus, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is back in action against the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala.

This time, he is upset with the affairs of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, of which he was the patron.

After resigning as the patron, Khan said he decided to do so after numerous complaints against the functioning of the Council came before him.

He said he has forwarded all the complaints that he has received to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment against the Council.

Also Read Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

The Governor was peeved that despite his attempts to ensure the Kerala Government acts on his requests, nothing happened and hence he resigned as the patron.

Khan and Vijayan have engaged in few skirmishes in the past and the former’s move comes at a time when the CM has announced to move the apex court on Khan not giving his nod to close to a dozen Bills which has been sent to him by the state government.