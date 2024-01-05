After Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel to exit Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 inches closer to its finale on January 28, the reality show is heating up with unexpected twists. The recent shocker comes with the elimination of contestant Abhishek Kumar due to a physical altercation with fellow housemate Samarth Jurel. With Abhishek’s exit, the house now has 9 contestants vying for the coveted title.

The drama doesn’t end there, as another elimination looms on the horizon. Six contestants are currently nominated for eviction, including Samarth Jurel, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, Ayesha Khan, and the recently ousted Abhishek Kumar.

Samarth Jurel To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17?

According to latest voting trends, Samarth is in the bottom with the least number of votes, while Munawar Faruqui is leading with the highest. If a second elimination occurs this week, all eyes are on Samarth Jurel, who might be at risk of leaving the Bigg Boss house. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.