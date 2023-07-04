After ‘Adipurush’ debacle, ‘Salaar’ release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

'Salaar' also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 4th July 2023 10:58 am IST
Prabhas (Instagram)

Mumbai: After the tanking of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ in a sea of controversies, Prabhas’s will be courting the audience yet again with ‘Salaar’, the Telugu action film helmed by Prasanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame.

The teaser of film, set in the coal mining town of Godavarikhani in Telangana, will be out on July 6, it was announced on Monday. ‘Salaar’ also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The film’s other stars are Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. Its music is by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda. ‘Salaar’ is slated for a September 28  release.

The official handle of Hombale Films, the production house behind the film, shared a dark and intriguing new poster, and tweeted: “Brace yourself for the most violent man, #Salaar, Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM on Hombale Films.”

Prabhas will also be seen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Project K’, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

