After AP and Goa, now Karnataka mulls restricting social media for kids

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday, January 30, stated that it is discussing the possibility of restricting social media access of children, considering the risks involved.



Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, made the statement in the Legislative Assembly after senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar raised concerns and urged the government to initiate steps to protect children.

Responding to the issue, Minister Kharge said, “The issue raised by the senior leader is very serious. Finland has made a decision, the UK is also considering similar measures, and Australia took a call two months ago by banning social media exposure for children. We are also discussing what needs to be done in terms of the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media. The matter is under discussion.”

He added that the department, in collaboration with Meta, has launched a digital detox programme. “Close to three lakh children and about one lakh teachers are participating in the programme. This is a very important issue, and I am conveying what the government is currently doing,” he said.

Earlier, raising the issue in the House, Suresh Kumar said that Australia has decided to restrict social media access for children below the age of 16. “Children are being exposed to pornographic content even before they become adults. This is a very serious matter. We must introduce some measures. Otherwise, I do not know what will happen to our schools and families. A report on this issue has also been submitted to the Central government,” he said.

“We are losing children because of premature exposure to social media. The state of Goa has also taken certain steps. We may not be able to control it completely, but we must take some measures,” he appealed. Suresh Kumar further said that such decisions must be taken above party lines. “Unfortunately, due to arguments and counter-arguments between political parties, issues concerning common people — such as health and education — are not discussed. A common man passing in front of the Vidhana Soudha will wonder whether there will ever be discussions about him,” he said.

“It is a serious question whether the common citizen is the subject of debate here. The government gets the Governor to address the House as ‘my government’. If genuine governance is delivered, the common man will say it is ‘my government’. Until then, the system becomes meaningless,” he opined.

