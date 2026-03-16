Mumbai: Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared her thoughts on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing for films in her latest interview, while also opening up about her own approach to music and live performances.

Often called the Melody Queen of India, Shreya has recorded more than 3,000 songs in over 20 languages and remains one of the most influential voices in Indian music. Her versatility across Bollywood, regional cinema, and independent music has helped her build a massive fan base over nearly two decades.

Shreya praises Arijit Singh’s decision

Reacting to Arijit Singh’s announcement that he will no longer take new playback singing assignments, Shreya described the move as a brave and personal decision. She said she understands why an artist may sometimes want to step back from the industry.

“I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely,” she said in an interview with ABP News.

Shreya also praised Arijit’s sincerity toward music. According to her, his deep connection with music is what makes him special.

“He is a musician from the heart. He doesn’t think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy,” she said.

She added that for Arijit, music is bigger than everything else, which is why audiences continue to admire and support him.

During the conversation, Shreya also spoke about the importance of authenticity in live performances. The singer said she feels uncomfortable with the idea of lip-syncing on stage and would prefer to perform live for audiences.

“I feel very uncomfortable with that. I will stop singing the day I have to do that,” she said.

Shreya explained that as long as her voice supports her and she continues her regular riyaaz, she wants to perform live because it creates a genuine connection with listeners.

She also said artists have a responsibility toward the audience. People come to concerts for inspiration and emotional relief through music.

Shreya Ghoshal’s current projects

Despite mentioning that she sometimes feels like taking a break, Shreya remains busy with several professional commitments.

She is currently serving as a judge on Indian Idol Season 16, where she mentors aspiring singers and shares her industry experience.

The singer is also preparing for her “Unstoppable World Tour,” which will include performances across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Abu Dhabi.