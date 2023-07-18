After arriving in Saudi Arabia, Erdogan inks several deals

Before leaving Istanbul earlier in the day, Erdogan told a news conference that the main agenda of his visit to the Gulf states is about investments and financing.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2023 1:02 pm IST
After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (Photo IANS)

Jeddah: As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia, the two nations signed a number of deals encompassing investment, the defence industry, energy and communications.

The agreements were signed on Monday after delegation meetings led by Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the city of Jeddah, reports Anadolu News Agency.

President Erdogan earlier had a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince behind closed doors at Al-Salam Royal Palace.

The Turkish leader arrived on Monday in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen ties.

He was welcomed by a number of high-ranking Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President is being accompanied by members of his Cabinet and other Turkish officials.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

