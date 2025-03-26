After attempted rape in MMTS train near Hyderabad, SCR enhances safety measures

Hyderabad: Following the rape attempt on a woman passenger in an MMTS train near Hyderabad, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced safety upgrades.

These upgrade include CCTV surveillance and panic buttons in ladies’ coaches.

Apart from these, there will be increased female RPF/GRP patrols especially during night hours.

Tech-driven safety solutions

The Railways is also exploring the option of integrating the ‘139’ helpline with a mobile app featuring a one-tap SOS.

It is also considering dedicated WhatsApp groups which will be managed by women RPF staff for emergencies.

Apart from tech-driven solutions, additional steps will be taken. These include providing breath analyzers to RPF to remove intoxicated passengers.

‘Meri Saheli’ teams will patrol high-risk MMTS routes and plainclothes officers will focus on trains with crime history.

For passenger awareness, emergency numbers will be displayed in ladies’ coaches.

Rape attempt in MMTS train near Hyderabad

These steps are being taken following the rape attempt in an MMTS train near the city on Saturday night.

Due to the rape attempt, the 23-year-old woman was injured when she jumped off the moving train to save herself and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In the case, the Railway police have taken a suspect into custody. He was identified as Jangam Mahesh who is a resident of Gowdavalli village in Medchal district.

Following the incident, attempts are being made to ensure the safety of women in MMTS trains.