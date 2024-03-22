After Aurangzeb, Raut speaks of Gujarat link of Jinnah to target PM, Shah

Sangli: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised the Gujarat link of Pakistan creator Mohammad Ali Jinnah in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah.

A day earlier, he had likened Modi to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, which had drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a rally in Sangli during the day, Raut said, “Maharashtra faced trouble 400 years ago in the form of Aurangzeb. What Aurangzeb did is being done by two political leaders sitting in Delhi. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, so was Mohammad Ali Jinnah who gave birth to Pakistan.”

Without naming Modi and Shah, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “The condition in the country is same. Aurangzeb acted in a way that he would speak sweetly to everyone and seize the kingdom. He even adopted the policy of divide and rule. And the people from Gujarat who went to Delhi have adopted the same policy for Maharashtra and the country. History is repeating itself.”

Aurangzeb was buried in the land of brave people, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted.