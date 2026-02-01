After battling life for 8 days, Telangana excise constable dies

Hyderabad: Eight days after G Sowmya was allegedly run over by a ganja laden car in Nizamabad, the Telangana excise constable succumbed to her injuries at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 31.

Doctors had previously stated her blood pressure had dropped dangerously low. Soumya had been on life support since January 23.

Hyderabad CP reacts to constable’s death

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjnar, expressed condolences on her demise, “She went to stop illegal transportation, they crushed and killed her mercilessly with the vehicle itself, which alone shows how wildly the drug mafia has gone out of control. This incident itself is proof of how grave the threat of narcotics truly is. Her death is not merely a tragedy… it is a warning to society”

“Salute to your courage that did not even count life itself for the protection of society.”

Accident in Nizamabad

The 25-year-old was run over by a speeding car driven by Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin while trying to stop it during an inspection. The men turned towards Nirmal district and escaped. They were later apprehended, and a large quantity of ganja was seized from the vehicle.

Excise minister’s reaction

Following the incident, Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao warned of strict action against attacks on excise officials.

Taking a serious note, the minister instructed the Director of Excise and senior officials to immediately review and strengthen safety protocols during enforcement operations.

He said that no officer should be left vulnerable while discharging official duties and directed the department to ensure adequate manpower, protective equipment and logistical support for field staff.