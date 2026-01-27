Condition of Telangana constable hit by ganja-laden car critical: NIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Department Constable from Nizamabad Gajula Sowmya continues to be in critical condition after she was hit by a ganja -laden car on January 23.

According to officials at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, the 25-year-old Constable was run over by a car that damaged her liver and kidneys. Her pelvic bones are fractured and the left kidney has been removed. Doctors at NIMS said that Sowmya is currently under ventilatory support. She is conscious and cooperating in the treatment, the officials said.

On January 23, Sowmya was run over by a speeding car while trying to stop it during an inspection. The accused, identified as Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin, turned towards Nirmal district while trying to escape. The police apprehended them and found a large quantity of ganja in the car.

Excise Minister warns of strict action

Following the incident, Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao warned of strict action against those who attack excise officials. He asserted that attacks on duty-bound officers would not be tolerated.

Taking serious note of the attack on the constable, the minister instructed the Director of Excise and senior officials to immediately review and strengthen safety protocols during enforcement operations.

He said that no officer should be left vulnerable while discharging official duties and directed the department to ensure adequate manpower, protective equipment and logistical support for field staff.

Kavitha visits Constable

Telangana Jagruthi Samithi president K Kavitha on Tuesday visited Sowmya at the NIMS Hospital. She accused ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Joginpally Sathosh Rao of leading a drug cartel in Telangana.

Following the visit, Kavitha said, “Santosh Rao snitches to Telangana Chief Minister A Revath Reddy about [BRS chief] K Chandrasekhar Rao.” She alleged that the CM might protect Rao since the latter is an intelligence asset for him. Kavitha accused the ex-BRS MP of distancing KCR from BRS cadre.

“If the police work honestly, Santosh Rao will definitely be punished,” she claimed. She alleged that Santosh is being supported by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao.

Kavitha said that if the drug mafia can harm a constable, they don’t have any fear of the government. She alleged that drugs including ganja are reaching schools and affecting children, adding that women are worst affected due to violence caused by drug abuse.