After Bengal and Tripura, Assam faces anti-Waqf Act agitation

The protestors showed black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP government, demanding repeal of the Act.

Waqf Amendment Act
Waqf Amendment Act (Representative AI generated image)

Guwahati: Protestors threw stones while the police used batons at a rally held against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday, April 13, when agitators and police clashed in Cachar district of Assam, a senior official said.

The official told PTI that several hundred people hit the streets in Berenga area of Silchar town without permission to protest the recently enacted legislation.

“Around 300-400 people were protesting by blocking the road. When we tried to clear the path, a few of them threw stones at us. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd,” he added.

The area has been cleared now, the official said.

He said that a case has been registered, but no one has been detained or arrested yet.

The protestors showed black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP government, demanding repeal of the Act.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the state police had a “strong intelligence” report that there could be “some disturbances” during protests by the minority community against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He said the police force worked extensively to prevent any violence, with the intelligence report suggesting problems on Friday.

