After Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is over but the buzz around its contestants is still on. Fans are keenly following the post-Bigg Boss journeys of their favourite participants, with a particular interest in potential ventures like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

One of the show’s standout contestants, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, has left fans wondering about his next move. Speculation has been rife about several Bigg Boss stars, including Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya, joining Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi in its upcoming season.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arun was questioned about his plans for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While he didn’t outright deny it, he cryptically remarked, “Dekhinge woh bhi karlinge Inshallah.” Has Arun just hinted at his participation? Only time will tell.

If Arun decides to take the plunge, he could potentially make history as the first contestant from Hyderabad to brave the challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details, keeping their fingers crossed for an exciting new adventure for the charismatic Bigg Boss alum.

