After Biryani, Pakistani Nihari heats up food scene in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has long been celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, giving the world some iconic gems like haleem, dum biryani, and Irani chai. Steeped in history and flavour, the city’s cuisine has a special place in all locals’ hearts. However, in recent times, there’s been a growing openness among Hyderabadis to embrace and share this culinary space with a variety of global flavours. Hyderabadi food lovers are no longer confined to traditional cuisine, thus making room for dishes from across borders and cultures. One such dish that is currently trending in the city’s breakfast scene is Pakistani nihari by Kebabzadeh.

This rising interest in Pakistani Nihari comes on the heels of Teri Meri Biryani’s Pakistani Biryani, which took the city by storm just a few months ago, sparking a wave of curiosity for Pakistani flavours.

What makes Pakistani nihari stand out in Hyderabad?

For just Rs. 180, Kebabzadeh is offering a steaming bowl of authentic Pakistani nihari as a special feature on their breakfast menu, capturing the attention of food lovers across the city. While nihari is a beloved dish in Hyderabad, the version served at Kebabzadeh offers a distinctive twist that sets it apart from its Hyderabadi counterpart.

The key difference lies in the flavour profile and spice mix. Hyderabadi nihari’s taste comes from the potli ka masala which includes bay leaves, coriander seeds, cinnamon, black pepper, nutmeg, and more. This gives Hyderabadi nihari a mild flavour, making the meat stand out as the star. Pakistani nihari, on the other, hand, uses nihari masala which includes cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, fennel, ginger, nutmeg, and pepper. It tends to be more deeply infused with these spices, creating a depth of flavour that is spicy.

Both versions, however, offer a delicious, hearty meal that’s perfect for a breakfast feast.

Will the dish hold its own?

As the food scene in Hyderabad continues to evolve, one of the questions that arises is whether Pakistani nihari will carve out a lasting place in the city’s rich culinary landscape. While we do not know the answer to that, it’s undeniable that the dish is part of a larger movement towards embracing cross-border cuisines in Hyderabad. What is clear is that the future of Hyderabad’s food culture looks promising, with a fusion of flavours and ingredients from all corners of the world.