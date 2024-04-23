After brief illness, Rahul Gandhi to resume campaigning on Wed

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was not participating in Lok Sabha poll campaign since Sunday as he was unwell, will resume electioneering on Wednesday with public meetings in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Solapur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Amravati at 12:30 pm and in Solapur at 3:30 pm.

“Rahul Gandhi will resume his election campaign tomorrow in Maharashtra. He will be addressing a public meeting in Amravati Lok Sabha at 12:30 pm and in Solapur at 3:30 pm,” Ramesh said on X.

Also Read Congress leader Sameer Waliullah files nomination for Hyderabad LS seat

On Sunday, he said that Gandhi, who was set to participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi that day, would not be able to attend as he “took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.