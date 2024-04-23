Congress leader Sameer Waliullah files nomination for Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Sameer Waliullah, Congress candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment filed his nomination papers with the returning officer at Hyderabad district collectorate on Tuesday, April 23.

He was accompanied by former minister and State government advisor Md Ali Shabbir, Obedullah Kotwal, and others. Sameer Waliullah is currently serving as the Hyderabad district committee president of Congress.

Prior to Sameer Waliullah’s name, It was earlier reported that Supreme Court Lawyer Shahnaz Tabassum would be fielded. Moreover, it was reported that senior Muslim leaders from within the party were also unhappy with her name, as she was an ‘outsider’. That may have led to her name being dropped. Aside from that, tennis star Sania Mirza’s name was also doing rounds for the Hyderabad seat. However, that has also been dismissed.