After Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake revival, HYDRAA eyes South Hyderabad

The agency listed Balapur Lake, Jalpally Lake, and Shukursagar Lake as some of the water bodies to be developed into a tourist spots in the first phase.

Published: 10th February 2026 8:57 pm IST
Image shows the Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake revived by HYDRAA
Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake revived by HYDRAA

Hyderabad: After reviving the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Rajendranagar into a vibrant urban oasis, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is planning to revive lakes situated in the southern part of the city.

The lake will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

According to sources, HYDRAA is in the process of identifying more lakes in the south of Hyderabad to revive and make them into public-friendly spaces.

“The chief minister wants lake development works to be taken up all around the city. We are in the process of identifying some more lakes to revive and develop facilities around the lake,” said an official.

The agency listed Balapur Lake, Jalpally Lake, and Shukursagar Lake as some of the water bodies to be developed into a tourist spot in the first phase.

“Our objective is to do quality work on par with international standards. The work done should last for six to seven decades,” said the official.

HYDRAA had come under criticism from several quarters for demolitions. However, the agency is now drawing appreciation for its lake revival works.

