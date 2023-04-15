After south resistance, Centre to hold CAPF exam in regional languages

After calls from South India to conduct the CAPF exams in regional languages and not just in Hindi and English, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and encourage regional languages, an official statement said.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

“In a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (the) Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting constable (general duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English,” it said.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

In a historic decision, MHA decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages also. It will give an impetus to participation of local youth in CAPFs.



The decision reflects PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to developing and encouraging regional languages.

The announcement comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Shah, calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written exam in the recruitment for CRPF personnel. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had urged Amit Shah regarding the same.

In his letter, Stalin said that in the notification for the CRPF recruitment written exam, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

Request HM @AmitShah Ji to revise the CRPF national recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & other official languages



These competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in… pic.twitter.com/RnmvJ87r0m — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 7, 2023

After the announcement, both MK Stalin and KTR thanked the union home minister on the decision.

“As a result of my letter to Hon @AmitShah, the Union Govt has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision & reiterate our demand to provide Question Papers in Tamil & other state languages in all Union Govt exams,” Stalin tweeted.

As a result of my letter to Hon @AmitShah, the Union Govt has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages.



I wholeheartedly welcome this decision & reiterate our demand to provide Question Papers in Tamil & other state languages in all Union Govt exams. https://t.co/3uiihPKdum — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 15, 2023

“I thank HM @AmitShah Ji for agreeing to conduct the CRPF examination in 13 regional languages including Telugu This will surely help thousands of aspirants from Telugu speaking states,” KTR said.