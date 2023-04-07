‘Include Telugu, Tamil..’: KTR asks Amit Shah to revise CRPF exam notification

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party working president KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the Union home minister Amit Shah to revise the CRPF recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages.

He said that the Computer Based Test (CBT), a part of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment tests, is only being conducted in English and Hindi sharing a screengrab of the notification on Twitter.

Addressing a tweet to the union minister, KTR said, “These competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States”.

He further said “The National Recruitment Agency has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations & conduct these in 12 Indian languages”.

He pointed out the decision is not being implemented properly and highlighted the same in the notification released by the CRPF.

CRPF is set to conduct an open competitive exam for recruitment into vacancies in Constable (Technical and Tradesman) posts in the CRPF as per the rules formulated by the ministry of Home Affairs.

The recruitment process will consist of a Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), trade test, along with document verification, and medical examination.

Under section 2.3 and 12.1.1, the recruitment notification by CRPF stipulates that the CBT will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

The notification states that the tentative dates for CBT are from July 1 to July 13, 2023.