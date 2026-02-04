After cattle attacks in Telangana, forest dept reviews tiger movement

Hyderabad: Following the recent attacks on cattle and fear among villagers in Telangana, the forest department, on Wednesday, decided to provide on-spot compensation for the deaths.

In a high-level meeting assessing tiger movement through several districts in the state, officials discussed the measures to protect the wild cat and suggested chemical immobilisation as per NTCA Standard Operating Procedures if the situation arises.

During the meeting, N Kshitija, representing Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CCF(Campa)), presented a detailed movement map of the tiger and explained the observed movement pattern based on field inputs.

The divisional forest officers of Yadadri, Sudhakar Reddy, and Siddipet, Padmaja Rani, shared ground-level observations and explained how the tiger has been dispersing across their respective divisions.

The meeting also noted that crowding near kill sites, fuelled by rumours and misinformation, is hampering monitoring efforts and disturbing the animal. The police department will be engaged to assist in crowd control and maintain law and order in sensitive areas.

A tiger entered the state in late November 2025 from the neighbouring Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, originating from the Pandavkada Division near Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The animal subsequently stayed within the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve for over two weeks.

Based on field assessments, the big cat was identified as a dispersing young male, likely moving in search of territory or potential mates. At present, it is moving in a landscape located at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts, where eight incidents of cattle depredation were reported in the recent past.

Experts indicated that the tiger may either move back towards forested areas or disperse further towards the Warangal or Nagarjunasagar forest landscapes.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Suvarna instructed all divisional forest officers to remain on high alert and respond to the situation on immediate priority.

Suvarna, who is also the Chief Wildlife Warden, expressed concern over the spread of misinformation, noting that unverified claims such as the presence of multiple tigers or territorial marking are creating confusion and unnecessary panic, even among educated sections of the public. She emphasised that ensuring the safety of people while simultaneously safeguarding the tiger remains the foremost priority.

The authorities have sought expert assistance from Maharashtra, including the experienced Tiger Rescue Team from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The rescue team from Pune is expected to start work from Thursday, and the situation will be assessed on a real-time basis.

