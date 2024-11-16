After Chay, another BIG Telugu star’s wedding in Dec, rumors fly

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh, one of the brightest stars in South Indian cinema, has won hearts with her incredible acting and humble nature. Starting as a child artist in Malayalam films, she grew into a top actress in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

Her performance in the biopic Mahanati, where she played actress Savitri, earned her the National Award for Best Actress and brought her massive fame.

Recently, her personal life has been making headlines, especially rumors about her marriage. Over the years, Keerthy has been linked to a Kerala politician and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. However, both Keerthy and her father denied these claims, calling them baseless.

Earlier this year, a photo of Keerthy with a mystery man went viral, sparking more rumors. Keerthy quickly clarified he was just a friend and promised to share details about her love life when the time is right.

Now, new reports suggest that Keerthy might get married in December. The wedding is rumored to be an arranged one, planned by her parents, and could take place in Goa. The groom is said to be a relative, but Keerthy has not confirmed anything yet.

While fans are curious, Keerthy is staying focused on her career. She is working on exciting projects, including Baby John with Varun Dhawan, and continues to be busy with Tamil and Malayalam films.