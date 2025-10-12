After Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan exits ‘No Entry 2’ sequel

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel to Bollywood’s iconic comedy No Entry had fans buzzing with excitement ever since its announcement. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film promised to revive the laughter and chaos that made the 2005 original a blockbuster hit. The fresh trio of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in triple roles was seen as a perfect blend of charm and comic timing, creating massive anticipation across social media and fan circles.

However, what started as one of Bollywood’s most hyped comedy comebacks has now hit a major roadblock. After Diljit Dosanjh’s confirmed exit due to date issues, reports now suggest that Varun Dhawan too has stepped away from No Entry 2. This unexpected twist has left fans disheartened and the production team scrambling for replacements.

Cast Reshuffle After Diljit’s Exit

Initially, the film was expected to bring a new energy to the franchise, but Diljit’s exit disrupted the shooting schedule. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that the actor’s departure was amicable, stating, “We have parted in good spirits, as the dates were not aligning with our requirements.”

Varun Dhawan’s Exit

According to Mid-Day, Varun was equally enthusiastic about the project but had to opt out when the revised dates clashed with his commitments to Bhediya 2. A source revealed, “Varun was very excited about No Entry 2, but the change in timeline made things complicated.”

What’s Next for the Makers

With both Varun and Diljit stepping out, the makers are now reworking the cast lineup. Arjun Kapoor remains attached to the project, while the team searches for two new male leads. The original trio of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will not return, as Boney Kapoor aims to introduce a new chapter with a younger cast and ten female leads.

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the setback, Varun continues to keep busy. He was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor and will soon appear in JP Dutta’s Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty.