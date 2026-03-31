Hyderabad’s dessert scene is always evolving quick to pick up global food trends and give them a local twist. From Korean, Turkish to Dubai delights, the city has embraced it all. Now, the latest viral sensation to land in the City of Pearls is the much-talked-about Japanese Fried Cream Sandwich, a dessert that’s breaking the internet and dividing opinions.

Available at Daak Coffee House in Himayat Nagar, this dessert has quickly become a crowd-puller, with long queues and endless Instagram reels. But beyond the hype, Hyderabadis have a very familiar reaction: “Isn’t this just our old cream bun?”

What Exactly Is This Dessert?

At first glance, it may look fancy, but the ingredients are simple.

What makes it special is the technique.

Shokupan (Japanese milk bread): Soft, fluffy and slightly sweet

Fried outer layer: Lightly crisped to give a golden crunch

Cold whipped cream filling: Smooth, airy and generously stuffed

Fruits or spreads: Added for flavour and richness

The result is a unique contrast: crispy outside, soft inside, and cold cream in every bite.

Flavours That Are Trending

The dessert comes in a range of flavours to suit every craving:

Classic Cream: Light, simple and nostalgic

Mango: Fresh, seasonal and perfect for summer

Biscoff: Rich, caramelised and indulgent

Pistachio: Nutty and slightly premium in taste

With combos available, most people end up trying more than one.

The Price vs Nostalgia Debate

Priced at around Rs.399 for one and Rs.999 for three, the sandwich has sparked mixed reactions.

Many Hyderabadis feel it’s overpriced for something so familiar:

“Cream buns, not worth the money.”

“Rs.400 for bread and cream?”

“We used to get this for Rs.20”

Several even pointed out that it strongly resembles the 90s bakery cream bun, a childhood favourite across the city. While some are clearly unimpressed, others are loving the trend.

Fans say:

“Crazy good!” and “Worth trying once.”

Critics say:

“Just a cream bun with a fancy name.”

“Overhyped because of Instagram.”

Hyderabad has given its verdict and it’s divided. For some, this is a nostalgic classic with a modern upgrade. For others, it’s simply an old-school cream bun dressed up for social media.

Either way, one thing is certain, in Hyderabad, no food trend escapes a reality check or a comparison to childhood favourites.