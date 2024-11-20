After EV tax break, Telangana examining the same for hybrid vehicles

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar remarked that the Telangana government is contemplating tax exemptions for hybrid vehicles as part of its new electric vehicle (EV) policy.

He stated that starting Monday, the state will implement a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles, with similar benefits likely to extend to hybrid vehicles in the near future.

To combat air pollution in Hyderabad, Telangana

The minister emphasized the importance of this initiative in combating air pollution, particularly in light of severe pollution issues faced by cities like Delhi.

He urged citizens to consider adopting electric vehicles to help maintain Hyderabad’s air quality and prevent it from experiencing similar environmental challenges.

In addition to the tax exemptions, Prabhakar highlighted the need for public cooperation in reducing pollution by voluntarily scrapping vehicles older than 15 years.

The new policy aims to encourage the use of cleaner transportation options and is expected to remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

The decision was passed through Government Order (GO) No. 41, signed by special chief secretary Vikas Raj on November 16.

The order also promotes the usage of fully electric buses with special provisions for companies buying buses exclusively for employee transport.

With the move, the state government aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint, reducing emissions and urban pollution.