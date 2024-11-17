Hyderabad: In a major decision regarding the road tax policy, the state government on Sunday, November 17, announced a 100 per cent exemption on the road and registration taxes for new electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Telangana from Monday.

Speaking about the new policy changes regarding EVs in the state, the state road and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakaran said, “We have brought this policy to avoid pollution in Hyderabad like Delhi. From tomorrow (Monday), the new policy of EVs in Telangana will be implemented in all four-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and goods vehicles.”

Hence, any EV bought and registered in Telangana would be eligible to avail of the tax exemption till December 31, 2026, encouraging the citizens to adopt EVs in the state.

The decision was passed through Government Order (GO) No. 41, signed by special chief secretary Vikas Raj on November 16.

The order also promotes the usage of fully electric buses with special provisions for companies buying buses exclusively for employee transport.

With the move, the state government aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint, reducing emissions and urban pollution.