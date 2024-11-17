Telangana: 108 ambulance driver abandons heart patient midway

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident in Bhupalpally district, a 108 ambulance driver abandoned a heart attack patient midway while en route to the hospital.

The patient, identified as Shanigaram Bapureddy, a resident of Kannepalli village in Kaleshwaram mandal, suffered a heart attack on Saturday, November 16.

Bapureddy’s family initially took him to a hospital in Mahadevpura where doctors recommended that he be transferred to MGM Hospital in Warangal for advanced treatment. However, with no available ambulance, a relative drove the patient partway toward Warangal. As Bapureddy’s condition worsened, the family urgently called for an ambulance.

When the 108 ambulance arrived, Bapureddy was transferred and provided oxygen. However, after travelling some distance, the driver asked the family to vacate the vehicle citing the hospital being outside his jurisdiction.

Take strict action, says health minister

Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, November 17 directed officials in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to take strict action against the 108 ambulance driver for abandoning the patient midway.